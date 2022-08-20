New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Indian women's cricket legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to retire by playing her farewell international cricket match at the historic Lord's cricket ground when India will play its third and final ODI of the entire tour.

According to BCCI sources: Veteran India woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami set to play her farewell match against England at Lord's. The third and final ODI on 24th September could be her last international appearance.

India will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and 15 followed by three One Dayers on September 18, 21 and 24.

As per reports in media, the BCCI was keen on giving Jhulan Goswami a proper farewell as she could not say goodbye on the field after picking up a side strain during India's final group game against South Africa during the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

The 39-year-old veteran was named in India's women's team squad for the three-match ODI series on Friday, after missing the previous series in Sri Lanka in July.

The legendary Indian fast bowler has represented the country in 12 Tests, 68 T20I and 201 ODIs. She has picked up 44 wickets in Tests, 252 wickets in Women's ODI and 56 wickets in Women's T20I.

During the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Goswami equalled the record for most wickets in the history of the tournament when she picked up her 39th wicket. The veteran pacer made her international debut in 2005 and since then she has represented India in five World Cups. She has represented India ICC Women's World Cup in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022. (ANI)

