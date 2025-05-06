Girona (Spain), May 6 (AP) Girona won for the first time in 12 league games, 1-0 against Mallorca and eased its La Liga relegation fears on Monday.

Veteran Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani got the all-important goal in the 10th minute when he pounced on a rebound and lashed home.

It was the 38-year-old striker's 139th goal for the club since joining from Middlesbrough in 2017.

“We're euphoric, we needed this win,” Stuani said. “It has been quite a while since we last won and we're in a tricky position.

“We showed defiance, and that's what gives me peace of mind.”

The result lifted Girona six points clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining.

Mallorca stayed in ninth. (AP) AM

