Nagpur, Jun 7 (PTI) Aryan Meshram from Akola struck an unbeaten 85 off just 53 balls to help Neco Master Blaster register a thumping 9-wicket win over Nagpur Titans in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League here on Saturday.

Neco Master Blaster chased down the target of 133 with 25 balls to spare.

Batting first, Nagpur Titans were restricted to 132/6 in their 20 overs. Neco Master Blaster openers easily chased down the target to register their first win.

Neco Master Blaster will meet Nagpur Heroz on Sunday.

