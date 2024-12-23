New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Top Indian stars delivered remarkable performances at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

Ishan Kishan, who has been out of favour since being dropped from the BCCI central contract list, showcased his dominance against Manipur while representing Jharkhand.

Leading Jharkhand at the Soni Stadium in Rajasthan, Kishan led by example. Chasing a target of 254, the southpaw attacked the bowlers relentlessly, overwhelming them with his powerful hitting.

Kishan's explosive innings earned him the Man of the Match award as he smashed 134 off just 78 deliveries, adorned with 16 fours and six sixes, at a blistering strike rate of 171.79.

Utkarsh Singh provided able support with a composed 68 off 63 balls, setting the tone for the chase. Together, the duo built a formidable 196-run opening partnership in just 22.5 overs.

Although Kishan Singha eventually bowled out Utkarsh, the damage inflicted by the opening pair was too significant for Manipur to recover.

Jharkhand lost their skipper during the chase, but Kumar Kushagra and Anukul Roy held their nerve to secure an 8-wicket victory.

In another match, Shreyas Iyer, another sidelined batter, steered Mumbai to a narrow win in a tense chase against Hyderabad.

After enduring a batting collapse, Hyderabad managed to scrape together 169 runs. Their spirited bowling effort then reduced Mumbai to 67/6 in 12.1 overs, putting the match on a knife edge.

As Mumbai's middle order crumbled, Shreyas rose to the occasion, becoming the beacon of hope for his team. His swift 44 off just 20 balls turned the tide. Alongside Tanush Kotian, Shreyas guided Mumbai to a 3-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad was a powerhouse for Maharashtra in their clash against Services. Chasing a modest target of 205, Gaikwad transformed the 50-over match into a T20-style romp with his breathtaking assault.

Gaikwad dictated the chase, smashing an unbeaten 148 off 74 balls, studded with 16 fours and an astonishing 11 sixes.

With a strike rate of 200.00, Gaikwad's heroics ensured Maharashtra sealed a 9-wicket victory in just 20.2 overs, with over 29 overs to spare. (ANI)

