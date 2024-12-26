Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Mayank Agarawal's unbeaten 139 took Karnataka over the line against Punjab by one wicket, while Mumbai and Maharashtra recorded identical nine-wicket wins in their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on Thursday.

While Jharkhand lost to Haryana by 64 runs despite Utkarsh Singh's (3/22 and 27) efforts, teams in Group E — Kerala versus Madhya Pradesh and Bengal versus Tripura — had to split points after rains affected their respective contests in Hyderabad.

Skipper Agarawal carried his bat with an unbeaten 139 as Karnataka recorded a thrilling one-wicket win over Punjab in their Group C contest.

Batting first, Punjab were bowled out for 247 with Anmolpreet Singh top scoring with 51 (60 balls, 5 fours) as several batters failed to convert their starts.

Abhishek Sharma (17), Prabhsimran Singh (26), Nehal Wadhera (37), Anmol Malhotra (42) and Sanvir Singh (35) got in double digits but could not push on.

In reply, Karnataka kept losing wickets regularly but Agarawal held one end, scoring 17 fours and three sixes in his 127-ball knock as his side made 251 for nine.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi sparkles for Mumbai

================================

Angkrish Raghuvanshi cracked 18-ball 50 not out with nine fours and a six as Mumbai, who had earlier bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for a mere 73 in 32.2 overs, scored 77/1 in 5.3 overs to record a one-sided win in Group C.

Maharashtra record big win

====================

Maharashtra also produced an all-round show at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to brush aside Meghalaya by nine wickets in their Group B contest.

Siddhesh Veer was all over the Meghalaya side as he returned 10-1-28-3 and scored an unbeaten 57 off 66 balls with eight fours. Maharashtra won with more than 30 overs to spare with nine wickets intact.

Dominant Vidarbha crush Chhattisgarh

============================

Vidarbha were in prime form across departments to notch up an eight-wicket win over Chhattisgarh in their Group D encounter at Vizianagaram.

Right-arm pacer Yash Thakur returned 10-2-27-4 as Vidarbha bowled out their opponents for a mere 80, and chased the target by scoring 83 for two in which skipper Karun Nair made 44 not out.

Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh by 114 runs

===============================

Shahrukh Khan's 85-ball 132 not out containing 13 fours and seven sixes and Mohamed Ali's 76 not out (75 balls, eight fours, one six) powered Tamil Nadu to a massive 114-run win over Uttar Pradesh at Visakhapatnam in Group D.

Tamil Nadu fought back remarkably after being reduced to 68 for five at one stage batting first, as a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket pushed them to a formidable 284 for five at the end.

In reply, UP skipper Rinku Singh struck a half-century (55 off 43 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s) after their top order collapsed. Rinku's effort was not enough as Uttar Pradesh were shot out for 170 as TN bowlers produced a combined effort.

Brief scores:

At Ahmedabad: Punjab 247 in 49.2 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 51, 37, Anmol Malhotra 42, Sanvir Singh 35; Abhilash Shetty 5/44) lost to Karnataka 251/9 in 47.3 overs (Mayank Agarawal 139*; Abhishek Sharma 4/56) by 1 wicket.

At Ahmedabad: Arunachal Pradesh 73 in 32.2 overs (Yab Niya 17; Shardul Thakur 2/8, Harsh Tanna 2/11, Himanshu Singh 2/10) lost to Mumbai 77/1 in 5.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50*) by 9 wickets.

At Navi Mumbai: Meghalaya 113 in 37.1 overs (Arpit Bhatewara 34; Rajneesh Gurbani 2/6, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/19, Siddhesh Veer 3/28) lost to Maharashtra 115 in 19.2 overs (Om Bhosale 46, Siddhesh Veer 57*) by 9 wickets.

At Vizianagaram: Chhattisgarh 80 in 30.3 overs (Sanjeet Desai 15; Yash Thakur 4/27, Nachiket Bhute 2/24, Harsh Dubey 3/7) lost to Vidarbha 83/2 in 18 overs (Karun Nair 44*, Yash Rathod 28*) by 8 wickets.

At Visakhapatnam: Tamil Nadu 284/5 in 47 overs (Shahrukh Khan 132*, Mohamed Ali 76*; Yash Dayal 2/67) beat Uttar Pradesh 170 in 32.5 overs (Priyam Garg 48, Rinku Singh 55; Sandeep Warrier 2/33, Varun Chakaravarthy 2/46,Vijay Shankar 2/14) by 114 runs.

