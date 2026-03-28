Thailand [Bangkok], March 28 (ANI): Indian Compound Archer and Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) athlete Tejal Rajendra Salve secured two medals for India when she won a silver and a bronze medal at the Archery Asia Cup - Stage 1 in Bangkok.

The 18-year-old from Jalna, Maharashtra, won a bronze medal in the Women's Individual Compound event on Friday, while she secured the silver medal as part of the Indian Women's Compound Team, according to a release.

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Tejal has been making waves in the Indian Archery circuit for the last few months, first as part of the team that broke the U-21 World Record in compound archery, and then with her recent performance at SAI Sonipat, where she secured her place in the Indian team for the Asia Cup - Stage 2 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

In her bronze medal match, Tejal defeated AIN's Mariia Dimidiuk 144 - 138 to secure her medal, while she won silver along with Raj Kaur and Chikitha Taniparthi when the trio lost a close gold medal match to Kazakhstan 227-229. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)