Bali [Indonesia], December 5 (ANI): The world number one Viktor Axelsen on Sunday defeated Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash to clinch the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali.

The reigning Olympic champion thrashed Vitidsarn by 21-12, 21-8 in just 43 minutes to wrap up the men's singles title.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh To Script Unique Record During Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021.

It was tough going at the start but the Danish shuttler who was the man on a mission took the first game of the men's singles final 21-12. He closed out the opener in 21 minutes.

The second game was all Axelsen as he continued the demolition of the three-time junior world champion Thai. Axelsen wrapped up the game and title with bare resistance from the other side of the court.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3: Ajaz Patel & Mayank Agarwal Continue to Script Record as Hosts Look in Total Control.

Earlier in men's doubles, Japan's Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo beat Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia 21-16, 13-21, 21-17.

In women's singles, India shuttler PV Sindhu came up short in the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals as the 26-year-old was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young in the summit clash. Se-young defeated Sindhu by 21-16, 21-12 in the final match that lasted for just 39 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)