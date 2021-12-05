Domination was one word for the Indian team on day 3 for the match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The day belonged to India as they were superb with the bat and the ball. On the other hand, Ajaz Patel and Mayank Agarwal continued to script records. In this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights for day 3 of the game but before that, let's have a look at how the game panned out to be for both teams. India vs New Zealand Highlights 2nd Test 2021 Day 3.

So Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara continued to bat for a while on day 3 as well. Agarwal got his half-century but Che Pujara missed his 50 by three runs. Shubman Gill also slammed 47 runs. Virat Kohli (36), Shreyas Iyer (14) and Wriddhiman Saha (13) couldn't contribute much. But Axar Patel's cameo took the team to 276 runs. India posted a mammoth of 460 runs. India's domination with the ball also continued as they scalped five wickets by stumps and the scoreboard read 140/5. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the game below.

#Ajaz Patal surpassed Ian Botham by bowling the best bowling figures. His bowling figure read 14/225.

#Ajaz Patel also bowled the second-best bowling figures for New Zealand after bowling 14/225. He surpassed Daniel Vettori who had bowled 12/149 against Australia in 2000.

#With 14/225 the Kiwi spinner bowled the best bowling figures against India.

#Also Mayank Agarwal became the fifth Test 50.

#With this, Agarwal became the only fourth-opening batsman to score two 50+ scores in the same match at The Wankhede Stadium. The Indian opener joined the likes of Chetan Chauhan (1978), Sunil Gavaskar (1978), and Kris Srikkanth (1987) to hit two half-centuries in the same match at the venue.

#Ravi Ashwin also slapped 50 Test wickets in 2021. This is the fourth time that he has got 50+ wickets in a calendar year.

With this, Virat Kohli and the men will look to wind up the match as soon as possible. They will look to extract the maximum advantage of the conditions which are likely to favour the spinners.

