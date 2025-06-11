Sao Paulo, Jun 11 (AP) A goal by Vinicius Junior secured Brazil a place in the 2026 World Cup, quite a celebration for Carlo Ancelotti's home debut as head coach.

The once prolific duo at Real Madrid helped Brazil to a 1-0 win over Paraguay at Sao Paulo on Tuesday, a result that could also get Ecuador through the finishing line.

Defending champion Argentina, held to a 1-1 draw by Colombia, had already qualified for next year's global tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Brazil moved to second spot in the standings with 25 points, 10 behind Argentina but, crucially, more than six points clear of the seventh-place team with two games remaining in South American qualifying.

The top six teams in South America earn direct entries to the 48-team World Cup.

Chile will miss a third consecutive World Cup after losing 2-0 at Bolivia to remain last in 10-nation round-robin competition, a result that cost head coach Ricardo Gareca his job.

Uruguay beat Venezuela at home 2-0, with goals from Rodrigo Aguirre and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and edged closer to one of the six direct World Cup spots with 24 points.

Venezuela, with 18, is one ahead of Bolivia in the contest for seventh place that grants an intercontinental playoff berth.

Lionel Messi had a quiet night in Argentina's draw with Colombia in Buenos Aires. Luis Díaz opened the scoring for the visitors in the 24th minute. Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 70th minute to the disappointment of more than 80,000 fans at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium.

But Julián Alvarez scored the equalizer in the 81st with low cross. Colombia, with 22 points, will play for its World Cup future later this year against Bolivia and Venezuela.

Ancelotti received some frustration from fans after Thursday's 0-0 draw with Ecuador, as his team focused on defending the entire match. The Italian coach, who turned 66 Tuesday, promised changes to make his team more aggressive at the NeoQuimica Arena.

Gabriel Martinelli replaced midfielder Gerson and was one of the best players of the encounter. Raphinha returned after suspension and created many problems for Paraguay's defense. And Vinicius Júnior was often seen as a targetman, sharing the duties with Matheus Cunha.

A mistake by Paraguay's defense, a low cross by Cunha and a gentle touch by Brazil's new No. 10 produced the only goal of the match. Despite the low score, the hosts were much more aggressive than in most of its games in this World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We needed to win here for our people. Now we have more time to work, see what we can improve,” Vinicius said after the match. He won't play Brazil's next game in qualifying against Chile due to suspension. “We need to celebrate this. After September it is all about the World Cup." (AP)

