Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli completed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket on Monday, becoming only the fifth player and first Indian to do so.

Virat reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

During the match, Virat was at his attacking best, showcasing his shotmaking against spin and pace alike. He scored 67 in just 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 159.52.

In the IPL 2025 so far, Virat has scored 164 runs in four matches at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of over 143, with two half-centuries and the best score of 67. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Now in 403 T20s, Virat has made 13,050 runs at an average of 41.56, with nine centuries and 99 fifties to his name. His best score is 122*. The top run-getter in T20s is Chris Gayle, with 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22, strike rate of over 144, 22 centuries and 88 fifties. His best score is 175*.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. Though Phil Salt departed early, Virat (67 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (37 in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) made sure MI regretted their decision as they put on a counter-attacking 91-run stand. After dismissal of this duo, skipper Rajat Patidar (64 in 32 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (40* in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) made sure that run-rate never went down. RCB ended at 221/5.

Hardik Pandya (2/45), the skipper and Trent Boult (2/57) took two wickets but leaked runs. Vignesh Puthur got a wicket as well. Jasprit Bumrah delivered figures of 0/29 in four overs on his comeback.

RCB needs to defend 222 runs to register their third win of IPL 2025 and their first at Wankhede Stadium against MI since IPL 2015. (ANI)

