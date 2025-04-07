The crowd in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium spares none! Once the Mumbai Indians fans booed their present captain Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024, when he replaced ex-skipper Rohit Sharma, now his brother Krunal Pandya also suffers the same treatment. Krunal, a former MI all-rounder who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 has been booed by the crowd during the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match, for tying his shoelace and wasting time, trying to "slow down game" to break brother Hardik Pandya's rhythm, who is batting fine for MI. Fans Spot Hardik Pandya Repeat Practice of Flicking Coin Back Over His Head Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Call It 'Deliberate'.

Wankhede Stadium Crowd Boos Krunal Pandya:

Hardik ko boo krne waali crowd abb krunal ko krr rhi hai 🥶 — Vaibhav Sheoran (@VaibhavSheoran9) April 7, 2025

