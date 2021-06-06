New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Indian captain Virat Kohli and former cricketer Wasim Jaffer led the way in wishing Indian Test vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane on his 33rd birthday on Sunday.

Virat Kohli wished Rahane a lot of peace and hoped that for many more memorable partnerships with him.

"Happy birthday Jinks, Lots of peace, happiness to you, and many more memorable partnerships with you," Indian skipper wrote while sharing a photo of him and Ajinkya on his Instagram story.

"Hoping to see this pose a few times in this English summer, happy birthday Ajju @ajinkyarahane88 good luck," former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted while sharing a photo of Rahane celebrating his century.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also tweeted to post their wishes for Rahane. "Here's wishing @ajinkyarahane88 - #TeamIndia's Test vice-captain - a very happy birthday," wrote BCCI and posted a highlights video of Rahane's knock of 115 against South Africa in 2019.

ICC tweeted: "Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88! He has scored 7920 runs in 183 internationals so far and recently led India to the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia in 2020-21".

The classical right-hander has been the backbone of India's middle-order in Test cricket for years and has produced some of the finest innings while the team's back was completely against the wall. Not to forget, it was under his captaincy when India scripted a memorable Border-Gavaskar series win in Australia earlier this year.

Rahane posses a decent average of 36.47 while scoring 4 centuries in 48 innings in India and outside India that average increases to a brilliant 44.44 with impressive 8 tons in 75 innings. In total, Rahane has scored 15 centuries for India (12 in Tests, 3 in ODIs) and amazingly none came in defeats.

Rahane is currently on tour with Team India as he prepares for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton starting June 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)