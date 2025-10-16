New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): After an ordinary start to the season, Gujarat Giants have found some momentum in PKL 12, winning four of their last five matches. The team registered a convincing 42-35 win against Tamil Thalaivas at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, moving to seventh place on the points table as a result.

Reflecting on his team's performance, Gujarat Giants assistant coach, Virender Singh, said, as quoted from a press release from PKL, "Our defenders played their part and Himanshu played his role brilliantly as a raider, scoring points for us regularly. We had a healthy lead, and we let them back in the game slightly. We'll address that. However, the most important thing for us was to get the win."

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Former Australia All-Rounder Steve O'Keefe 'Fundamentally' Agree With Stuard Broad's 'Worst Aussie Team Since 2010' Remark.

Sharing an insight into his team's turnaround this season, the assistant coach credited their marquee player, Mohammadreza Shadloui's performance in recent matches. He said, "We haven't changed our tactics too much compared to the previous games. The key for us has been our players returning to form."

"Shadloui has been performing well, and that's given the rest of the team the confidence and the belief to get over the line. Our defence has been consistent, and the raiders have also stepped up to help us register wins. Everyone's playing together and getting the result for the team. So, we want to build on this momentum"

Also Read | Mercedes F1 Team Confirms George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Formula One 2026 Season.

Gujarat Giants will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum in the upcoming matches. Their next challenge, however, will be against a Telugu Titans side that has been in fine form.

Looking forward to the next game, Virender reckoned, "Telugu Titans have been doing really well. They're in the top four already. They have a solid squad with players like Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda in the raiding department, and defenders like Shubham Shinde and Ankit Jaglan. So, we'll plan for them accordingly. We lost against them last time out, so we will be looking for revenge."

Sharing his honest opinion on his team's chances for the playoff spot, Virender concluded, "Only two teams have confirmed their playoff spot yet. The rest are still in the battle to confirm their place. So, the team that does well will make it through to the playoffs eventually." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)