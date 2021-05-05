Manchester [UK], May 5 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it was a difficult day for his club on Sunday as fans stormed Old Trafford and the match against Liverpool had to be postponed.

Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday had to be postponed after fans entered Old Trafford and onto the pitch to express their anger towards the club's owners.

The fans even went on to target the Lowry Hotel, where the United players were staying, and blocked the team from making it to the stadium.

"It was a difficult day for us. We wanted to play and beat Liverpool for the fans. Our job has to be focusing on getting good results. As I said before the game, we have to listen, we have to hear the fans' voice. It's everyone's right to protest but it has to be in a peaceful and civilised manner," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"Unfortunately, when you break in and when a police officer gets scarred for life, that's one step too far. When it gets out of hand it's a police matter, it's not about showing your opinions anymore," he added.

The protests at Old Trafford had turned violent as flares, bottles, and barriers were thrown at police, injuring six officers.

Manchester United fans have been opposing the Glazer ownership since the American family bought the club in 2005.

"I've been communicating with the owners, I've got an apology personally, they have started communication between individuals other than me and fans. It's a difficult position to be in for me, this, I have to focus on the football. I've always had a good relationship and they listen to me and they do listen to the fans," said Solskjaer.

"I'm sure there will be better communication coming," he added. (ANI)

