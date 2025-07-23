Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): American tennis legend Venus Williams marked a triumphant return to singles competition after 16 months, securing a two-set win over world number 35 Peyton Stearns during the Washington Open on Wednesday.

Williams, 45, played as though she never missed a beat, crushing her opposition by 6-3, 6-4, as per Olympics.com.

Williams served nine aces during her return to singles competition after a 16-month-long break due to her long, silent battle with fibroids. A seven-time major champion in women's singles, her last Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2008.

Williams stated after her win, as quoted by Olympics.com, "It is hard to describe how difficult it is to play a first match after so much time off."

While many questioned whether she still had the magic that landed her these seven major titles, Williams knew that she still possessed the skill set, fitness, and stamina to do well against Steams.

"Going into the match, I know I have the ability to win, but it's all about actually winning. So this is the best result, to play a good match and win," she added.

Aged 45, she became the second-oldest player to win a tour-level singles match, after Martina Navratilova (aged 47) beat Catalina Castano at Wimbledon in 2004.

Following the victory, Williams asserted that there are "no limits to excellence" and it is all about "what is in your head".

"If you put in the work mentally, physically, and emotionally, then you can have the result," she added.

"I am here with my friends, family, people I love, and the fans, too, who I love and they love me, so this has been just a beautiful night," she concluded.

Williams' next match will be in the second round against Poland's Magdalena Frech (world No. 24) on Thursday. (ANI)

