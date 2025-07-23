Ahmed Daniyal made headlines after he made an impressive international debut during the second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The speedster came in for leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the do-or-die contest after the Green Shirts suffered a seven-wicket loss in the opening T20I of the three-match series. During the second T20I, Ahmed Daniyal showcased his talent with the ball and chipped in crucial runs with the bat. With the ball, the speedster ended his four-over spell with 2/23. Daniyal removed Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon (13) and Shamim Hossain (1). Most notably, the debutant clocked a fiery 146 kmph in his very first over. Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By 8 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025; Faheem Ashraf's Fighting Knock in Vain As Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam Help Hosts Secure Series Victory.

With the bat, Ahmed Daniyal scored 17 runs. However, Pakistan suffered a close eight-run defeat as Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series. Since making his international debut for Pakistan, Ahmed Daniyal has been the talk of the town for his speed. On that note, take a look at some of the interesting facts about Pakistan's new fast bowler.

Who Is Ahmed Daniyal?

Ahmed Daniyal was born on July 3, 1997, in Lahore, as per the Pakistan Cricket Board. The 28-year-old speedster has played for some major teams, including Lahore Qalandars, Central Punjab, Lahore Region Whites, Nurpur Lions, Eshaal Associates, Pakistan Shaheens, and Peshawar Zalmi. In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the right-arm pacer has played 14 matches and picked up 12 wickets till now. The 28-year-old has also played in the Big Bash League (BBL). Daniyal has scalped three wickets in three BBL matches. New Pakistan White-Ball Head Coach Mike Hesson Outlines Steps To Return Path for Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20I Squad.

In first-class cricket, Daniyal has bagged 30 wickets in 11 matches. Daniyal has 16 List A wickets in 10 games. While Daniyal's T20I debut saw him clocking 146 kmph, he still has a long way to go before matching legendary Pakistani pacers like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis. However, the 28-year-old has shown potential with the ball, and with time and experience, he could well rise up in the ranks.

