Sports News | Wasim Akram Feels Younis Khan Best Suited to Coach Pakistan in Tests

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Bowling great Wasim Akram wants Younis Khan to become Pakistan head coach in Tests.

Agency News PTI| May 27, 2025 07:48 PM IST
Sports News | Wasim Akram Feels Younis Khan Best Suited to Coach Pakistan in Tests

Karachi, May 27 (PTI) Bowling great Wasim Akram wants Younis Khan to become Pakistan head coach in Tests.

Akram said Younis has the ability to improve the national team's performance in the longest format.

"I would say Younis is a very good option. He would be my choice but everything depends on his availability and what the Pakistan Cricket Board is thinking,” Akram said at the even here.

Younis has served as batting coach of the national team but had a run in with pacer Hasan Ali and also had issues with a few board officials before he resigned just six months after accepting a two-year contract in 2021.

Earlier this year, he served as mentor of the Afghanistan side in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB has named Mike Hesson as the new head coach of the white ball teams but is yet to announce the new head coach for the red ball outfit.

"I think Younis can change the mindset of players and bring a new game plan to the Test side," said Akram.

