New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has batted for young batter Tilak Varma's inclusion in the ODI side ahead of the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup later this year, lauding the batter for his maturity and confidence during his debut international series against West Indies.

In his debut series in West Indies, Tilak impressed fans with his mature performances on the crease, staying at the crease during difficult situations, taking on bowlers in difficult batting conditions. He has been the top scorer in this WI series, in which India is trailing 2-1. He has scored 139 runs in three matches at an average of 69.50, with one half-century and a strike rate of 139. His best score is 139.

"In these three innings, there was no one else as mature, consistent and assured in his strokeplay than Tilak Varma. He is very young and for him to come out and bat in certain situations, an absolute delight to see. He came out with the rain coming in and there were talks that it might go to Duckworth-Lewis," said Wasim in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo.

"He came out and attacked the first 2-3 balls. It goes on to show how tuned in he is with the team’s demand and the game sense that he has got. That is very refreshing to see. Then how he controlled the innings with Suryakumar Yadav going hammer and tongs from the other end, he played his part so beautifully. He finished the game. It is so nice seeing a young guy finish the game," he added.

Jaffer batted for Tilak's inclusion in the ODI set-up, saying that he would not be surprised to see Tilak if KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer do not get fit ahead of Asia Cup and the World Cup.

"If at all India needs a batter to look at in 50 overs, I would not be surprised if it’s Tilak Varma. The kind of maturity that he has shown, I will be happy to see him coming into the ODI mix also. There are talks that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are not ready yet. Why not throw in a youngster like Tilak Varma? He has shown a lot of maturity and [gives] that left-hander option. We have been looking for a top-order left-hander. Why not Tilak Varma?," he concluded.

Tilak has been a brilliant find for MI in the 2020s decade. In his debut season in 2022, which saw MI finish at the bottom, he scored 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.09, with a strike rate of 131.02. He scored two half-centuries, with best score of 61. In his second season this year with the Blue and Gold side, he scored 343 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of above 164. He scored one half-century, a gutsy knock of 84* against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Tilak has played 48 T20s in total, scoring 1,557 runs at an average of 38.092 at a strike rate over 142. He has 11 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 84*. He represents Hyderabad in domestic cricket.

He has played 25 List-A matches, scoring 1,236 runs at an average of 56.18 and a strike rate of just over 101. He has five centuries and fifties in 25 innings.

Tilak has also played nine first-class cricket matches, in which he has scored 523 runs at an average of 37.35. He has scored a century and two fifties in 15 innings, with the best score of 121. (ANI)

