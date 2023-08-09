India won the third T20I of the five-match series by seven wickets, after going 0-2 down. Tilak Varma, who made his India debut in this series, continued his good form and scored his third consecutive thirty-plus score. JioCinema expert Pragyan Ojha recently tweeted that Varma should be fast-tracked into the No. 4 spot for Team India in ODIs. Aakash Chopra seconded Ojha’s view but said there is another aspect to it. India Need an All-Rounder in Mould of Ben Stokes, Cameron Green To Excel in Overseas Tests, Says Nasser Hussain

“Generally, we tend to forget people who are not there. This has been a continuous debate happening around the No. 4 position. We even talked about it during the ODI series. We saw three different batters at that position, Axar Patel was also tried at that position, even though he wasn’t a candidate for that position. At that time, we were still discussing Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul, right? When they are back, I think Tilak must wait. But at this point in time, if we don’t see them, then why not, Tilak can be tried.”

RP Singh concurred with Chopra and Ojha. ‘Khud Ko Hi Ullu Bana Diya’ Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How He ‘Bluffed’ Himself En Route to His Match-Winning 83 in IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video)

“He has successfully ticked all the boxes, and the most impressive aspect of his batting lies in his fearless approach right from the first ball. He doesn't merely swing for the sake of swinging; instead, he evaluates where to place the ball. His profound understanding of the game, including its pace and rhythm, enables him to take calculated risks. I feel he is prepared, with his performances in the domestic circuit and IPL, all of that is in his head that he has played such good innings but when you play a match at the international level you need to prepare well knowing which bowlers are there and to which bowler will you be hitting those big shots.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).