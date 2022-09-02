By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Dubai [UAE], September 2 (ANI): After clinching the place in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2022, the star spinner of Afghanistan Rashid Khan said that they have worked hard for the spot and will continue to play in the same way in their next matches.

Afghanistan produced a stunning show in the Asia Cup 2022, winning both the clashes they've played so far. The team started their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka, whom they bowled out for 105 runs in 19.4 overs. In their second match against Bangladesh, Afghanistan restricted the Bengal tigers to a paltry 127/7 in 20 overs, a total that Mohammad Nabi's side chased down in 18.3 overs.

"Definitely you are happy when you finish on top. We have worked hard for it and the kind of experience we have had playing the Asia Cup in the past. We will try to play in the same way and we were struggling in the batting little bit and in that area also we gave a good performance and we will try to continue it in the same way," Rashid Khan told ANI.

Rashid said that they are preparing to take on their opponent with a good frame of mindset.

"For every team, our job is to play cricket against any team and we prepare ourselves who so ever the opposition be we have to go with a good frame of mindset. It is not that preparation of one team is different than others," he added.

Afghanistan will next take on new qualifiers Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage on Saturday. Mohammad Nabi-led side will then lock horns with India on Tuesday in the Super Four stage. (ANI)

