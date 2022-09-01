New Delhi [India], September 1: Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag will lead Adani-owned Gujarat Giants while Gautam Gambhir, who was Sehwag's opening partner in the Indian team, will be the skipper of the GMR Sportsline-owned India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket tournament.

Legends League Cricket franchise teams announced the names of their captains on Thursday. It will be an excellent chance for the fans to see their favourite stars in action. Sehwag has always been fans' favourite because of the carefree and swashbuckling approach to batting. His uppercuts and effortless sixes are still a fan favourite. Rohit Sharma Set To Make Acting Debut in ‘Mega Blockbuster’, Film Also To Feature BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The former opener expressed his excitement to lead the team and be back on the field playing. He said, "I am excited to get back to the Cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing inning once again. I have always believed in playing fearless cricket and will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are extremely excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team," said Virender Sehwag, Skipper, Gujarat Giants owned by Adani Sportsline.

Gambhir, on the other hand, was known for the intensity that he brought to his game and he is one of the leading run-getters for India in the shortest format. His teammates at India Capitals will be able to experience how fierce a competitor he is even today. Gautam Gambhir also expressed his desire to lead his team to victory in the tournament.

The southpaw said, "I have always believed Cricket is a team game and a Captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team. I wish Legends League Cricket the best and am looking forward to the upcoming action, said Skipper and Arjuna Awardee Gautam Gambhir.

Fans would expect Sehwag and Gambhir want to dominate the bowling attacks with an aggressive brand of cricket that cricketing fans have always cherished and are eagerly waiting to witness.

"Having such heavyweight names as captains for the franchises is a testament that our teams will go all out under the leadership of these batting greats, as they are currently preparing to pick their choice of cricketers to go with," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder Legends League Cricket. The upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. It will be played for the first time in India and will be played in six different cities. The league will start on September 16, 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The venue for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided. (ANI)

