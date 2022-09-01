With a spot in the Super 4 stage up for grabs, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would go at it with full force when they meet each other in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Thursday, September 1. The group B clash is of massive significance as the loser would have to head back home while the one who wins, would join Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage. Both teams have had horrid, yet similar starts to their Asia Cup 2022 campaigns. While Sri Lanka’s batting went for a tumble against Afghanistan, Bangladesh had to face a similar outcome when their batters struggled big time against the Afghan bowlers. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and GTV: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs BAN With Cricket Match Timing in IST

However, both these sides would aim to put those losses behind and focus solely on this game. For Bangladesh, the performance of experienced players like skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad would have a huge impact on the outcome of this game. Hasan, known as one of the premier all-rounders in the game, would have to be at his absolute best if he aims to inspire Bangladesh. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would harbour a lot of hopes from their top-order as well as captain Dasun Shanaka, who has shown that he can be a dangerous striker of the ball when the side needs him. Having said that, it is a do-or-die situation and both teams would aim at putting up confident and dominant performances to enter the Super 4 round from this group.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.