What a match it has been! It had the perfect ingredients for a modern-day classic with this match having so many ebbs and flows. But eventually at the end of the day, it was Sri Lanka who ensured that they got the big 'W' beside their name and a spot in the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022. Bangladesh batted first and put together a massive total on the board with the young batters impressing. Sri Lanka had a similar trajectory of their innings just like their opponents but bowling no-balls and extras cost Bangladesh the match in the end. Sri Lanka have joined Afghanistan and India in the Super 4 round with this win. That's all for today!
OUT! The game has more drama in it. Just when one thought that Sri Lanka had it in control, Shakib Al Hasan runs out Chamika Karunaratne with a direct hit! This is turning out to be a thriller of a match here with one over to go and Sri Lanka needing eight runs! Karunaratne run out (Shakib) 16(10)
OUT! Mahedi Hasan have the big wicket of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. The right-hander threatened to take the game away in these final overs and once again, Bangladesh have struck at the right time! Dasun Shanaka c Mosaddek Hossain b Mahedi Hasan 45(33)
OUT! One more falls and Taskin Ahmed is in the thick of action once again! This time, it is Wanindu Hasaranga, who perished while trying to hit one big shot. Another good catch in the deep and it was Mahedi Hasan with a good piece of fielding in the deep. Hasaranga c Mahedi Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 2(3)
OUT! After being given a reprieve so many times, Bangladesh have finally seen the back of Sri Lanka's star player Kusal Mendis. The right-hander held the innings together with a solid knock but this wicket comes at a great time for Bangladesh, who have found a much-needed breakthrough! The game is wide open now. Kusal Mendis c Taskin Ahmed b Mustafizur 60(37)
Fifty! Kusal Mendis has got a fifty in this crucial clash. The right-hander has made the most of the reprieves he has got and Sri Lanka would want him to carry on the way he has been.
The game is turning out to be a cracker! Neither Sri Lanka nor Bangladesh are letting go of the contest. The required run-rate is mounting up though and Sri Lanka would need a big finish, much like what Bangladesh had. Shakib Al Hasan on the other hand, have done well in not letting Sri Lanka play their shots freely.
The first 10 overs of this match has been pretty evenly-matched with both sides having their moments. Sri Lanka have taken the attack to Bangladesh spinners while the pacers have struck at regular intervals, led by the debutant Ebadot Hossain. Taskin Ahmed, who took a good catch, got the last wicket, that of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Sri Lanka on the other hand, saw Kusal Mendis get three reprieves. A big final 10 overs in this match coming up!
With a spot in the Super 4 stage up for grabs, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would go at it with full force when they meet each other in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Thursday, September 1. The group B clash is of massive significance as the loser would have to head back home while the one who wins, would join Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage. Both teams have had horrid, yet similar starts to their Asia Cup 2022 campaigns. While Sri Lanka’s batting went for a tumble against Afghanistan, Bangladesh had to face a similar outcome when their batters struggled big time against the Afghan bowlers. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and GTV: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs BAN With Cricket Match Timing in IST
However, both these sides would aim to put those losses behind and focus solely on this game. For Bangladesh, the performance of experienced players like skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad would have a huge impact on the outcome of this game. Hasan, known as one of the premier all-rounders in the game, would have to be at his absolute best if he aims to inspire Bangladesh. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would harbour a lot of hopes from their top-order as well as captain Dasun Shanaka, who has shown that he can be a dangerous striker of the ball when the side needs him. Having said that, it is a do-or-die situation and both teams would aim at putting up confident and dominant performances to enter the Super 4 round from this group.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.