New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) may or may not appoint full-time foreign coaches for the positions that have fallen vacant following the departure of trap and skeet coaches, Russell Mark and his wife Lauryn, over contractual issues.

The departure of the two Australian shotgun coaches has come at a crucial time for India as three top-notch events -- the World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships -- are lined up one after the other.

The two were reportedly not happy with NRAI's High Performance Director (HPD) Pierre Beauchamp's training methods.

The Worlds and the Asian Championships carry a total of 72 Paris Olympic qualification slots for pistol, rifle and shotgun categories and the complexion of the Indian shooting contingent for 2024 Paris will be shaped by these two competitions.

The announcement of coaches could come as early as in the next couple of days and might also coincide with the naming of the pistol and rifle squads for the World Championships and Asian Games.

"Surely, we are seeking some experts and very soon we will be finalising the names. We are in the process, I can't (reveal the names of prospective experts and coaches) because it would be rubbing each one against the other," NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh told PTI.

Asked about the number of applications received by the NRAI and the criteria the federation had set to select the coaches, Singh said he would be looking for the best in the business.

"(We would be looking for) the best for for making my team the best. I'm not qualifying anything... it's just that whatever is in the manner in which I can get, procure. I may appoint, I may not appoint also," he said.

"There may be visiting professors or coaches if it is required for the maximum period of time. But you know at this juncture, there are a lot of considerations I'll have to see into. My children (shooters) are looking into their own techniques. They are evolving on their own so we need someone who can take forward with whatever they have been growing (with)," added Singh.

Following the departure of Mark, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medallist in double trap and dual world champion, the NRAI suffered another setback with Olympian Joydeep Karmakar resigning as 50m rifle chief coach. He was hired for three years in 2022.

