Melbourne, May 15 (PTI) Premier Australian spinner Nathan Lyon doesn't want his team to panic in the upcoming Ashes like it did during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in India earlier this year.

The Australians lost the series in India 1-2. A classic example of them panicking was their tactics against Indian spinners in the Delhi Test where most batters fell to the sweeping shot on a rank turner.

Before the Ashes beginning June 16, India and Australia will fight for the World Test Championship trophy with the final scheduled at the Oval from June 7.

"We shouldn't panic anyway. We panicked in India and we saw what happened. If we can learn from that experience and play our way and our brand it will be okay," Lyon told AAP.

England have redefined Test cricket with their uber aggressive style of play, winning 10 out of their 12 Tests in the past year.

"You look at the way they played against New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, they have been able to force the opposition into panicking.

"We just have to worry about us. Control what we can control and worry about what is in our backyard and not be worried about what they're doing. If we make sure we have really good plans and stick to them, everything will go okay."

He said he won't change his tactics against England batters who will be expected to take an attacking approach both against spinners and faster bowlers.

"I'm not buying into any of that. It's just us. We have to worry about us. We will be really well planned. And with Pat [Cummins] and Smithy leading us, I think we will be in really good shape.

"I have been bowling with Mitch [Starc] and Pat over the past couple of weeks, our prep is going really well. We're not buying into the fact they have to do it against Australian bowlers. We just keep nailing our process and worrying about us," he added.

