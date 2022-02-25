Singapore, February 25 (ANI): India's Sanket Sargar smashed the Commonwealth and the National record to secure a gold medal in the men's 55 kg category in the Singapore Weightlifting International here on Friday.

With his gold medal performance in Singapore, Sanket also qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022. While another Indian Ch. Rishikanta Singh won silver to also book his ticket for Birmingham 2022.

Also Read | Ukraine Cricket Federation CEO Kobus Olivier Reveals 'Scary' Situation in Kyiv After Russia's Attack.

Sanket Sargar lifted 256kg (Snatch - 113kg; C&J - 143kg) as he broke the Commonwealth and National record. For silver, Ch. Rishikanta Singh lifted 246kg (Snatch -110kg; C&J -136kg).

"#TOPScheme (Development) Athlete Sanket Sargar smashed the Commonwealth Record and the #NationalRecords with his GOLD medal performance," SAI Media tweeted.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Media Rights: Sony To Evaluate Bidding for Both Broadcast and Digital Property.

In the women's 59kg category, S. Bindyarani Devi won the gold medal with a total lift of 196kg (S-85kg; C&J-111kg). She also qualified for the CWG.

Earlier in the day, Mirabai Chanu secured a gold medal in the 55 kg category by lifting a total of 191 kg in the Singapore Weightlifting International.

Chanu, who was competing in the 55 kg category for the very first time, lifted 191 kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)