Leeds [UK], September 3 (ANI): Former captain Michael Atherton minced no words while unleashing a scathing tirade on England for being "caught cold and napping" during the opening ODI against South Africa at Headingley.

England's catastrophic performance echoed in Leeds as South Africa drubbed the hosts comfortably to take a 1-0 lead with a seven-wicket victory in the opening ODI. Since the 'Bazball' introduction in the white-ball format, England got off a lightning-quick start and raced to 82/2 in 14 overs.

However, a batting collapse that seemed to come out of nowhere saw them collapse at 131 in just 24.3 overs. Debutant Sonny Baker's bizarre 76-run seven-over spell, which saw him concede the most runs for England in the maiden match, summed up the entire outing for the hosts.

Atherton believes the constant switch from Test cricket against India to the 100-ball format in the Hundred, which concluded just two days before the series opener, could be an excuse for England's failure to recalibrate to the demands of the ODI format.

"England, without question, have been caught cold. South Africa looks like a side who have been together playing serious international cricket. It's a sharp reminder that England need to get switched on to international cricket, which is of a different level and intensity - as Sonny Baker found out - than franchise cricket," Atherton told Sky Sports.

"And they've got to adjust to 50-over cricket, which again demands a different tempo and length than the 100-ball format they've been playing. I don't think England were reckless with the bat - and there were no warning signs in the powerplay of what was to come. Tempo is a big thing in 50-over cricket because you have to find a cruising speed. You can't go hell for leather like in a T20 or The Hundred or dawdle like you can in Tests," he added.

Atherton continued to analyse Engand's batting order crumble on a pitch that didn't spin or rage. According to him, the hosts were found napping with their minimal preparation.

"You have to find a happy balance, and England started well but then came a calamitous and curious collapse. It was hard to understand - the pitch was good, and it wasn't spinning or ragging. I really think England were caught cold and napping after very little preparation. With two ODIs and a T20 series left, they need to get with it now," he concluded. (ANI)

