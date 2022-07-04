London [UK], July 4 (ANI): Jonny Bairstow and Virat Kohli were involved in a hectic interaction on Day three of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Speaking about the verbal exchange between him and Kohli Bairstow said that they both are 'fiercely competitive on the field.'

"We've been fortunate to play against each other for over 10 years now, so we've had some fierce battles on the field and we're fiercely competitive on the field. You've got 11 guys on each side who are very passionate to do so well for their country. It was great craic out there," he said in a press conference.

Bairstow was on 13 off 60, and the verbal exchange with Kohli happened. He turned gears and raced to his third successive Test century in 119 balls.

"It was pretty tough last night, they hit their straps consistently very well, and there were some tough periods like we know there are in Test cricket. You have to try and work through them," he added.

England were bundled out for 284, with Mohammed Siraj bagging four wickets haul, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami returned with three and two wickets respectively.

"They bowled very well last night and this morning. The ball was swinging and it was just about trying to shift that momentum back. Trying to manipulate the field into places you're able to score. But you're also going to have to take a couple of risks," he added.

"I've never been a great technician. That's why you lot have torn me to shreds. Leg-side of the ball, off-side of it, bowled through the gate. I've just stripped it back and tried to concentrate on watching the ball," he said.

Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England belonged completely to the Indian pacers, who bundled out England for 284 in the second innings after Indian batters posted 416 in the first innings. Siraj (4/66) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/68) lead the bowling attack from the front.

Except for Jonny Bairstow, who scored a brilliant century, no English batter looked threatening to Indians. Later, solid unbeaten knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant took India to 125/3 at the end of the day. The visitors lead the game by 257 runs.

A solid half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara and his 50-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant put India in the driver's seat at the end of Day three of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, with the score reading 125/3 at the end of the day's play.

At the end of Day three, Pujara (50*) and Pant (30*) stood unbeaten. India maintained a healthy 257-run lead in the match. (ANI)

