Brisbane [Australia], January 25 (ANI): Kraigg Brathwaite's West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first against Pat Cummins' Australia in the second Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

After the first Test match, the two sides are now clashing in a day-night game at the iconic Gabba.

The Caribbeans' batting order, offered little resistance in the first game and things will not get easier for the visitors in the second Test match.

On the other hand, Australia have a staggering record in day-night games.

In the first Test match at Adelaide, Australia clinched a dominating 10-wicket victors over the Caribbeans.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (Wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph. (ANI)

