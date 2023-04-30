New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, after a defeat from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), said that it is extremely hard to win games and they have been on the wrong side of a few really close games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got a much-needed win under their belt, after three losses in a row, as they beat Delhi Capitals in Match 40 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

After losing, captain David Warner, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh went on the counter-attack and hit a flurry of fours and sixes to bring the 50-stand up off just 29 balls and take the Capitals to 57/1 at the end of the Powerplay. Salt cracked six fours inside the Powerplay while Marsh hit a six each off Akeal Hosein and T Natarajan in the same period.

The pair continued to bat at a brisk pace as Salt brought up his maiden IPL 50 off 29 balls. In between, Harry Brook nearly pulled off a magnificent catch at long-on as he plucked a one-handed catch of Marsh on the ropes, lost his balance and had the presence of mind to throw it back as the momentum took him over the ropes. It was such a good effort that even Marsh applauded it. The Australian all-rounder brought up his half-century off 28 balls.

The Australian all-rounder noted during the post-game news conference that no one can be held accountable for the team's recent success because they have lost a few games that were very close this year.

"We can't blame anyone. We lost a couple of close games. Ultimately, if we win those, we are not talking about that sort of stuff. It's extremely hard to win games in the IPL. Unfortunately, we have been on the wrong side of a couple of really close ones. But I still think there are a few positives to come out tonight. But chasing 195, was far too many on that wicket. We've been on wrong side of few really close games," Marsh said in a post-match press conference.

Marsh added that DC has a lot of faith in its players. Although there are some inexperienced players on the team, the Australian all-rounder said that wasn't where the game was lost and that you have to have faith in them to perform.

"We have got a lot of belief in all our players. There are some inexperienced players in our lineup, but you have got to have faith. You have to throw these guys in there. I don't think the game was lost there tonight. There were certain areas of our game where we lost our game. That certainly wasn't one of them," said Marsh. (ANI)

