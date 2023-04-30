Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are involved in a Sunday evening encounter at Anfield with both sides in need of a win to keep their top four hopes alive. The Reds start the game 7th in the points table but three wins on the bounce means they are putting up a late show in their bid to make it to the Champions League next season. They have been able to achieve this once in recent past hence Jurgen Klopp is not ready to down the tools yet despite having a poor season. The same applied to opponents Tottenham Hotspur as well, who are playing with their third manager of the season. They made a solid comeback to earn a draw against Manchester United in the last match and it should give them a lot of confidence. Liverpool versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:00 PM. Toulouse Win French Cup 2022-23 Title, Defeat Nantes 5-1 in Final to Clinch First Trophy.

Coady Gakpo leads the attack for Liverpool with Mo Salah and Diogo Jota on the wings. Roberto Firmino has been sidelined with an injury and it is not known whether he will play another game in a Liverpool shirt again. Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones will bring stability in the midfield with Fabinho shielding the back four.

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal are the big names missing for Tottenham Hotspur with fitness problems. Richarlison has had a season to forget so far for his new club but will be eager to end it on a high. He starts on the flanks with Harry Kane playing as the lone striker. Pedro Porro had a good game against Manchester United and will be looking to continue his good form.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The game will take place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool. La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Elche Register Thumping Victories.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. Tottenham Hotspur will not pass the Anfield test and their hopes of making it to the top four could well end this evening.

