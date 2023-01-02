Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Wearing a more settled look than Hardik Pandya-led Team India, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka feels they have got "some experience" to call the shots in the first T20I, here on Tuesday.

The series against Sri Lanka will mark a regime change with Hardik Pandya leading a new-look side without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among others.

"The first game is really important. India have totally changed their lineup. We also got some experience in our camp. We are looking forward to the first game, we must do well in the first game which sets the tone for the other games," Shanaka said on the eve of the three-match series, giving a stern warning to India.

This will be the first T20I series for the reigning Asia Cup champions who suffered a debacle in the T20 World Cup and failed to make the main round.

"We didn't have a good World Cup, so we would look to step up and do well in this series," the Asia Cup-winning skipper said.

"Many of our superstars didn't do well in Australia. But when it comes to Asia, we know the conditions and pitches well. It's important to start well."

"India is always a better side, what we need to do is to play good cricket against India. It's always tough against India in India. But we have a good team, looking forward to a good series," he added.

An identical three-match ODI series will follow the T20s and Shanaka feels it would give them a perfect preparation for the World Cup slated later this year in India.

"With the World Cup scheduled in India this year, the T20 and ODI series are very important because most of the guys in the side have not played in India."

"Definitely, this will give us exposure in a lot of grounds and conditions and playing against India will be good preparation for the World Cup."

The seam-bowling allrounder further said he is not worried about not getting a franchise in the IPL auction.

Shanaka had a base price of Rs 50 lakh but none of the 10 franchises showed any interest to go for him.

"It's not in my hands. I was really keen to get into an IPL side. But it happens in life, opportunities come and go. I'm not worried. What I can control is my own performance, so I'm looking forward to doing well in this series and staying consistent in International cricket," he signed off. PTI

