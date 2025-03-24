Amman [Jordan], March 24 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced that its President, Sanjay Kumar Singh, has been elected as a Bureau Member of United World Wrestling (UWW)-Asia. The election took place during the UWW-Asia General Assembly in Amman, Jordan, on Monday, according to a press release from United World Wrestling.

Sanjay Kumar Singh secured an impressive 22 votes out of 38, demonstrating strong support from the Asian wrestling community. His election to this prestigious position marks a significant achievement for Indian wrestling, further strengthening the country's presence on the international wrestling stage.

Expressing his gratitude, Sanjay Kumar Singh said, as quoted in the United World Wrestling press release, "I am deeply honoured to be elected as a Bureau Member of UWW-Asia. This is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the growth and recognition of Indian wrestling at the global level. I look forward to working closely with UWW-Asia to promote and develop the sport across the continent."

The Executive Members of the Wrestling Federation of India [WFI] extend their heartfelt congratulations to Sanjay Kumar Singh, and I wish him great success in his new role. His election is expected to bring new opportunities for Indian wrestlers and contribute to the advancement of the sport across Asia.

Earlier, on March 11, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India, restoring its recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF) for wrestling.

The Sports Ministry suspended the WFI after its newly elected president, Sanjay Kumar Singh, announced plans to hold the U-15 and U-20 national championships in Nandini Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, in December 2023.

Since 2023, top Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have led protests against the WFI and its former president, Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of sexual assault.

In August 2023, United World Wrestling (UWW) banned the WFI for failing to hold elections within the required time frame. This followed protests and allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh. In response, the International Olympic Association (IOA) set up an ad-hoc committee to manage WFI's affairs.

Elections were finally held in December 2023, and Sanjay Kumar Singh was elected as WFI president. However, wrestlers protested against his election, saying he was an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh. Days later, the Sports Ministry suspended the federation again after Sanjay Kumar Singh announced the U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar. The IOA then re-established an ad-hoc committee to oversee WFI's operations. (ANI)

