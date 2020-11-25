Sydney [Australia], November 25 (ANI): Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry on Wednesday recalled the 'special times' with Sarah Aley after the Sydney Sixers bowler announced her retirement from Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Aley had revealed on Instagram that she has played her last match for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL on Sunday.

Perry, who also plays for Sixers, termed Aley an 'incredible player' and thanked her for the special times spent on and off the field.

"Thank you for the very special special times on and off the cricket pitch @sarah_aley03 ... what an incredible player you have been for so many reasons. We all love you!" Perry captioned the post on Instagram.

The Sydney Sixers bowed out of the tournament despite registering a win against the top-placed Melbourne Stars by five wickets due to the net run rate.

Aley, who has played two matches in the shortest format of the game for Australia, had penned an emotional post on Instagram announcing her retirement from the mega event.

Aley featured in all six editions of the WBBL for Sixers and has scalped 89 wickets in the tournament. She has finished the season fourth on the all-time wicket-taking list. (ANI)

