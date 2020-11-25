Former Australian pacer Peter Siddle turns 36 on Wednesday (November 25) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailing from Victoria, the right-arm fast bowler could move the ball both ways, and his amazing accuracy made him a tremendous headache. Although Siddle didn’t set the speed gun on fire unlike most Aussie pace stars, his ability to generate disconcerting bounce off the track took batsmen off guard. Apart from being a brilliant bowler, Siddle was potent a batsman as well who made many significant contributions with the willow. Hard for Stuart Broad, James Anderson to Play Together in Australia, Feels Peter Siddle.

Making his Test debut in October 2008, Siddle had the opportunity to carry forward the legacy of Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee. Sachin Tendulkar was his first international wicket, and if that wasn’t enough to tell you about his talent for, Siddle smashed Gautam Gambhir on the head off his very first delivery in international cricket. Despite the fact, the talented fast bowler was always under the shadow of speed merchants Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc. He even got axed from the playing XI at times in spite of consistent performances. Nevertheless, the pacer made optimum utilization in the chances he got. As Siddle turns a year older, let’s look at some quick facts about him. Peter Siddle Picks MS Dhoni as Wicket-Keeper in His All-Time Opponent XI.

Peter Siddle Quick Facts & Records:

Peter Siddle was born on November 25, 1984, in Traralgon, Victoria. Taking 11/47 in a state match at the U-17 level, Siddle broke the Victorian state record set by John Scholes. He made his Test debut against India in 2008 and returned with match figures of 4/176. Siddle was adjudged ICC emerging player for the year 2009. On November 25, 2010, Siddle became the first man in the history of the game to take a Test hat-trick on his birthday. He achieved the feat against England in Ashes 2010/11. The fast bowler dismissed England stalwart Kevin Pietersen 11 times in Test cricket, most by any bowler. In 2013, he became the first player to score two fifties while batting at No. 9 in a Test match. He scored 51 and 50 against India in Delhi. The pacer finished his career with 221 wickets in 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls. Siddle currently plays for Victoria in first-class cricket and Melbourne Renegades in his country’s premier T20 Tournament Big Bash League.

Although Siddle has bid farewell to international cricket, he continues to make a mark in domestic cricket. He was last seen in Australia’s primary First-Class tournament Sheffield Shield 2020-21 where he picked 12 wickets in four games – fourth-most for any bowler in the competition.

