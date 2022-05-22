Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday that his side's disappointing performance during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 was due to some players taking time to understand their role.

A top-notch Jasprit Bumrah spell (3/25) and fine knocks from Ishan Kishan (48), Dewald Brevis (37) and Tim David (34) helped MI end their disappointing season with a bang as they won the game by five wickets, chasing down the target of 160 set by Delhi Capitals here at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. This win by MI has sent Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoffs, where they will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator.

"This season has been disappointing for us because we could not get a lot of things right during the first half. In tournaments like this, you have to build momentum for your team quickly. Initially, losing matches one after the other was a difficult time and we could not execute plans properly. But in the second half, we performed well with both ball and bat," said Sharma in a post-match conference.

"It happens when you play a new team. Some players take time in understanding their role. This is normal and it has happened with our team," he added.

Highlighting that his team performed well in its final six to seven matches, Sharma said that this will act as a lesson for them and help them get a better start next time around.

On his batting throughout the season, the captain said that he was disappointed, but he has gone through similar phases before.

"Cricket does not end here, there is a lot of cricket left. I have to handle myself mentally and think about how I can come back from it and perform well. There are some minor adjustments which I will try to make during off time," he added.

For Rohit Sharma the batter, the season was disappointing as he could score only 268 runs at a poor average of 19.14. Not even a single half-century was scored by the 'Hitman', as he is known to fans, this time around.

Sharma said that DC skipper Rishabh Pant is a quality captain and will come back stronger next time.

"We all have seen how he led his team in the past season. Sometimes things do not go your way. I have been through these situations before and I was just telling him that these things happen on the ground and there is not much harm in it. You can take a lot of learnings from it and try to keep things simple. He has got a great mind and reads the game well. It is a high-pressure game and these fumbles can happen. It is important not to lose confidence and start doubting yourself," he added.

Coming to the match, a top-notch spell from Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) kept DC at a modest 159/7 in their 20 overs. Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) were the top scorers for their side. Chasing 160, MI lost their captain Rohit Sharma early for just 2. But knocks from Ishan Kishan (48), Dewald Brevis (37), Tilak Varma (21) and Tim David (34) kept MI in the game and they won it by five wickets.

With this win, MI end its campaign on a high, with two more points. They end their disappointing campaign sitting at bottom of the points tally with eight points. DC end their campaign sitting at fifth with 14 points.

RCB has now qualified for the playoffs after this MI win. They will take on LSG in the eliminator on May 25. Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on May 25. (ANI)

