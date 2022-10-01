Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Rising Pro Kabaddi League star Aslam Inamdar, who will be playing for Puneri Paltan in the upcoming season, expressed that his team's preparations have been carrying on well, "We have been preparing well for the next season of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League. We have focused on strength and conditioning training as well. We'll look to produce good performances in the upcoming season."

The raider, who made a huge contribution to Maharashtra's 39-35 victory over Haryana in the Semi-Final of the 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 on Friday, spoke about the aspects that worked for his team, "We coordinated very well on the mat. Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde and the entire team performed well. We corrected our mistakes from our last game and made our way into the Final."

Speaking about the summit clash, Inamdar said, "We'll treat the Final like any other game. We'll look to utilize our technique well during the match. We are here today only because of the fans and the Maharashtra team has received a lot of support from them."

The organisers of Pro Kabaddi League have announced the dates for Season 9. The league will commence on 7th October 2022 and will go on till mid-December. The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Season 9 will begin with the returning champions of Season 8, Dabang Delhi K.C. starting their campaign by squaring off against U Mumba on 7 October. This will be followed by the league's first Southern Derby of the season in the second match, featuring Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match of the opening day.

This season, the league is ready to welcome kabaddi fans back into the stadium and have a treat in store for them. There will be a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days of the season. In the schedule released for the first 66 matches, each match is unique and within the first two days, fans will get to watch all 12 teams play a game. Fans will also be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of PKL season 9. (ANI)

