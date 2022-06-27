London [UK], June 27 (ANI): The opening day of Wimbledon has been interrupted by rain, with play at the grass-court Grand Slam in London suspended at 11:40 a.m. local time on Monday.

Centre Court and Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club are both fitted with a roof, meaning their schedules will commence as planned regardless of the weather.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and home favourite Andy Murray kick off their campaigns at Wimbledon on Day 1.

Opening day also features Hubert Hurkacz arriving at Wimbledon off the back of one of the performances of the season so far in his straight-sets win against Medvedev in Halle. The 2021 semi-finalist must pass a difficult opening test, however, in Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie kicks off the action on Court 2, where the ninth seed will take on Pablo Andujar. Norrie reached the third round for the first time in 2021 before falling to eight-time champion Roger Federer, and he arrives in London having already added two ATP Tour titles to his collection in 2022.

Wild card Ryan Peniston, who upset Casper Ruud en route to the quarter-finals in Eastbourne, opens against Henri Laaksonen.

Third seed Ruud seeks to respond strongly to that shock defeat against Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The Norwegian is seeking his maiden main draw win at Wimbledon, while Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas chases his first win on the London grass since he reached the third round in 2017. The 2014 semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov is also in action, taking on Steve Johnson.

Four seeded Americans also begin their campaigns Monday, led by the big-serving duo of Reilly Opelka and John Isner. The 15th seed Opelka is up against Carlos Taberner, while 20th seed Isner faces French qualifier Enzo Couacaud. Their countryman Frances Tiafoe, the 23rd seed, takes on Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori, while 30th seed Tommy Paul meets Fernando Verdasco.

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Soonwoo Kwon on Centre Court at 1:30 p.m local time, with two-time champion Andy Murray in action later on against James Duckworth.

On Court 1, the play starts at 1:00 p.m. local time, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Jan-Lennard Struff. (ANI)

