London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Venus Williams and her partner Jamie Murray started their mixed doubles campaign in Wimbledon 2022 with a stunning win over Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus on Friday.

Williams enjoyed a triumphant return to competition, pairing with Murray to defeat Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the first round of mixed doubles.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant’s Century in Edgbaston Test Against England Leaves Cricket World in Awe of the Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman.

Williams and Murray will face British wildcards Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara in the second round.

Wimbledon is Williams' first tournament of the 2022 season. The seven-time major champion had not competed in any discipline since playing singles at the Chicago Open last August.

Also Read | ‘I Look to Give my 100% in Every Match’, Says Rishabh Pant After His Heroic Knock of 146 in India vs England 5th Test.

Two-time mixed doubles champion Murray and six-time women's doubles winner Williams put in a powerful show against Rosolska and Venus.

"I think we did a really good job. It was fun. For me, that was what I wanted to get out of it. It was a great experience, playing with Venus Williams. When am I going to get the chance to do that?" Murray said at their joint news conference.

"I was very busy when I wasn't on tour. I think it's easier to be on tour than off tour. I think I should just come on back so I can sleep a little more. I have a lot of work off tour," said Williams.

"I'm a professional athlete, so that's who I am. But I'll be all right without. I'll be all right if I'm here, I'll be all right if I'm not. But I'm a professional athlete," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)