Edgbaston, July 2: Rishabh Pant, after scoring a superlative hundred against England in a Test match, told a press conference: "Every match I look to give my 100 per cent." Answering questions, he added: "In Test cricket it's important to focus on defence. It's important to give respect to a good ball and hit the bad ball." Rishabh Pant Reveals What he and Ravindra Jadeja Discussed Before Smashing Century Against England on Day 1 of 5th Test

He also felt: "In England (meaning in English conditions) it's important to disturb the length of a bowler." When Ravindra Jadeja joined him at the crease with India in a crisis, the two, he revealed, said to each other: "Let's try for a partnership."

He then put on a record-breaking 222 runs for the 6th wicket against England.

He confirmed that he was always going to bat at number 5 and contrary to the general impression, was not promoted from number six. India vs England, 5th Test 2022 Stat Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Stand Tall, Keep Visitors in Control on Day 1

He concluded by saying coach Rahul Dravid told him: "Play according to the ball." Paul Collingwood appearing as spokesman for the England team said: "We are not overawed by what the opposition gets in the first innings." He, however, congratulated Pant on his innings.

