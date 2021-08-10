Madrid [Spain], August 10 (ANI): Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said that winning the La Liga title for the 2020-21 season gave his side a real boost and it will give them more motivation to continue with their momentum.

Atletico Madrid had edged past Real Madrid to win the La Liga title for the last season and now ahead of the start of 2021-22 edition, the side would further look to strengthen their position.

"We are very happy. Of course, it is quite amazing we have won LaLiga again after a gap of seven years, and with only one player Koke, who was with us when we won in 2014. Winning LaLiga again has given us a real boost and helped us keep growing as a club and as a team," said Simeone in quotes shared by La Liga.

"On the positive side, we have pretty much kept the whole squad together. And that, with the addition of the off reinforcement means we are looking very solid. It was hard in 2014 because a lot of players left us. This time around, in contrast, having won the championship the majority have stayed which helps us put all our strength and effort into the first game against Celta after that we hope to keep doing what we have always been doing," he added.

When asked what the club means to him, Simeone said: "It's my home. I came here as a footballer and the people here did more for me than I did for them. What I really hope in all these years, I've paid them back with all my effort, hard work, and ambition and the ways I have given my heart and soul to the club I love. I am very happy indeed I am in a place I want to be."

"I am feeling very confident because I see a lot of energy and I see the club growing. It's been run brilliantly and this progress means we are increasing our profile around the world and that is really positive having a strong and competitive team is what we are all about and it is where we aspire to be," he added. (ANI)

