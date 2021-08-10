After staying in Barcelona for 21 long years, Lionel Messi is all set to reportedly join PSG for a couple of years and the Argentine is given an option for a year-long extension. Until last season, Messi had been rubbing shoulders with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and others. But now, he will rub shoulders with new players with new jersey. In this team, he will rub shoulder with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and others. In this article, we shall have a look at Messi's new teammates. Lionel Messi to Join PSG for Two Years, Argentine Given an Option to Extend His Contract: Reports.

Messi had also been offered a contract even by Barcelona after his farewell ceremony. But looks like Messi has not accepted the same. The farewell was something that even the fans could not get over. The fans are yet to get over the fact that Messi is He has been reportedly offered a salary of USD 40 million per year. For now check out his teammates from PSG:

Goalkeepers

NAME POS Keylor Navas G Sergio Rico G Alexandre Letellier G Gianluigi Donnarumma G

Outfield Players

NAME POS Achraf Hakimi D Presnel Kimpembe D Sergio Ramos D Marquinhos D Juan Bernat D Colin Dagba D Layvin Kurzawa D Abdou Diallo D Thilo Kehrer D El Chadaille Bitshiabu D Nathan Bitumazala M Edouard Michut M Marco Verratti M Leandro Paredes M Ángel Di María M Rafinha M Danilo Pereira M Georginio Wijnaldum M Pablo Sarabia M Ander Herrera M Julian Draxler M Idrissa Gueye M Xavi Simons M Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe M Kylian Mbappé F Mauro Icardi F Neymar F Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga F

For now, it is said that French giants are looking to unveil Messi as a player at the Eiffel Tower. The French club has reserved the Eiffel Tower for August 10, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).