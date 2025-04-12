Berlin, Apr 12 (AP) Advantage Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz returned after five weeks out but could not inspire his team to pick up anything more than a 0-0 draw against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern can now stretch its lead to eight points over the defending champion by beating struggling Borussia Dortmund later in “der Klassiker.” Five rounds remain after this weekend's games.

Wirtz couldn't return soon enough for Leverkusen, which was knocked out of the Champions League – by Bayern – and the German Cup – by third-division Arminia Bielefeld – while the 21-year-old player recovered from an ankle injury.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent him on in the 57th minute and he made an immediate impact, setting up a chance for Exequiel Palacios.

Union forward David Preu was booked on his Bundesliga debut for a bad challenge on Wirtz's ankle in the 83rd. Wirtz carried on and remained central to all of the home team's attacking play.

Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow was alert to a Wirtz cross before Granit Xhaka fired Leverkusen's last chance over from a free kick.

“We've dropped too many points at home. I don't know why,” said Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, whose side completed an unprecedented unbeaten league and cup double last season. “As of now, we're a point closer (to Bayern) but of course we'd hoped it would be three.”

Union's fifth straight game without defeat means the Bundesliga title is Bayern's to lose.

“It's difficult now, but the way I know Leverkusen, they'll finish the season well. You never know in football,” Union captain Christopher Trimmel said of Leverkusen's title chances.

Also Saturday, Hoffenheim defeated Mainz 2-0 to leave Leipzig in fourth place, the last for Champions League qualification, Freiburg came from behind to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1, Augsburg won at Bochum 2-1 and St. Pauli won a relegation battle at bottom side Holstein Kiel 2-1. (AP) AM

