Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh rewrote history with his blistering pace at the iconic Eden Gardens by becoming India's leading wicket-taker in the men's T20I format.

Since making his debut against England in 2022 in Southampton, Arshdeep has grown in stature as a player with each passing year.

During the first T20I of the five-match affair between India and England on Wednesday, Arshdeep forced the statisticians to update the record charts with his breathtaking display.

With his usual swagger, Arshdeep blew away England's opening pair in the powerplay. The young gun surpassed the seasoned ball tweaker Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 wickets to claim his stake at the summit.

In 61 matches, Arshdeep has scythed 97 scalps at a mouthwatering average of 17.83 while giving away runs at an economy of 8.25. With the 25-year-old bettering Chahal's tally, the googly specialist slipped down to the second spot with 96 wickets in 80 matches.

The swing master, Bhuvneshwar Kumar moved to the third spot with his 90 wickets in 87 appearances in the format for the Indian team.

The stage was set for Arshdeep when he took the ball in his hand to bowl the first over of the game. He came charging down from the bowling end to leave an early impression on the game.

With his searing pace and precision, Arshdeep outwitted Philip Salt on just the third delivery of the match. He went for the short route and caught Salt, a local hero for KKR, by surprise.

The ball seamed off the deck, and Salt cramped up while trying to find some room. He took a wild swing, mistimed his shot, and Sanju Samson did the needful, to book Salt's return to the dressing room without troubling the scorers.

Arshdeep had sniffed blood, and his appetite for wickets had just increased. In his next over, the ball seamed away from Ben Duckett and caught a leading edge. With his eyes fixated on the ball, Rinku Singh broke off in a sprint. He went after the ball and casually completed a tricky catch.

With Duckett's dismissal, Arshdeep was crowned India's leading wicket-taker in the T20I format. He finished his record-shattering four-over spell with figures of 2/17. (ANI)

