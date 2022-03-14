Hamilton [New Zealand], March 14 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment after her side got thrashed by Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup, here at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday.

Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen's knock of 104 runs went in vain as Fahima Khatun scalped three wickets and provided her side a victory by 9 runs.

Also Read | West Ham's Ukrainian Striker Andriy Yarmolenko Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring for West Ham Against Aston Villa (Watch Video).

"Very hard to digest. Some bad shots from the middle-order cost us the game. Ameen was playing well but she was disappointed she didn't finish off the game. We should have chased it down but the shot selection let us down. Two close games which we could have won," said Bismah Maroof after the game.

Chasing 235, Pakistan had a good start as both the opening batters provided momentum to the team. It was in the 24th over when they lost their first wicket after Nahida Khan was dismissed by Rumana Ahmed, with the team's total at 91/1.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Skipper Bisamh Maroof then came to the crease and took her side to the 150-run mark. Her stint was short-lived as she was sent back by Jahanara Alam after scoring 31 runs.

Later, Omaima Sohail joined Sidra Ameen and tried to anchor the innings but was dismissed by Fahima Khatun.

Omaima's dismissal was followed by four more wickets as Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, and Sidra Nawaz also departed, with Pakistan's score at 187/7. Sidra Ameen stood as the last hope for Pakistan and tried her best to take her side to victory.

She, along with Diana Baig, took Pakistan across the 200-run mark but the latter departed after scoring 12 runs. Then, Sidra Ameen was run out for 104 runs and this ended Pakistan's hope of winning the match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)