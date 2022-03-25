Wellington [New Zealand], March 25 (ANI): Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed created history for Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

In the first inning, Bangladesh posted 135-6 in the allotted 43 overs due to rain.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details Of Indian Premier League Season 15 On TV In India.

Fargana Hoque, who earlier scored back-to-back fifties in the World Cup tournament didn't manage to score big this time, but her innings of eight took her past 1000 ODI runs. This milestone made Fargana Hoque the first Bangladeshi woman to cross 1000 runs in the ODI.

On the other hand, Leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed scalped the wicket of Australia's Tahlia McGrath and as a result, became the first Bangladeshi woman to take 50 wickets in the ODIs.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 1.

In the match, Australia defeated Bangladesh by five wickets. All-rounder Lata Mondal top-scored for Bangladesh with an excellent 33 as the Asian side struggled to cope with Australian spinners.

Bangladesh's key batter Fargana Hoque was dismissed on 8 runs by Annabel Sutherland before Sharmin Akhter and skipper Nigar Sultana 7 fell to Jess Jonassen.

Rumana Ahmed scored 15 and combined with Mondal for a 33-run stand and Khatun's unbeaten 15 looked assured at the crease as Bangladesh pushed hard to increase the rate in the late stages of their innings.

The victory means Australia finishes the group stage of the tournament undefeated and on top of the standings, while minnows Bangladesh can go home happy with their solitary win over Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)