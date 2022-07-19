Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): England opener Tammy Beaumont jumped into the top 10 batters on the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after her brilliant century against South Africa.

Beaumont scored her ninth ODI century with a superb knock of 119 in the third and final game of the ODI series against the Proteas in Leicester on Monday.

It helped Beaumont gain three spots on the rankings that were released by the ICC on Tuesday, with the right-hander jumping in front of experienced trio Chamari Athapaththu, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry and into eighth on the latest list for batters.

Beaumont's teammates Danni Wyatt and Emma Lamb too have made notable progress in the weekly rankings update. Wyatt has advanced three places to reach 24th position after scoring 33 in the last match while Lamb is up 35 places to 66th with knocks of 67 and 65 in the two matches played over the last week. Sophia Dunkley has advanced eight places to 29th.

In the bowlers' list led by Sophie Ecclestone, other England spinner Charlie Dean has improved six places to a career-best 24th position, thanks to her haul of seven wickets in two matches.

South Africa players to have made good progress despite losing the series 3-0.

Marizanne Kapp is up six places to 18th among batters after knocking up 73 and 62. She has also moved up two places to third in the list of all-rounders led by Natalie Sciver of England with Australia's Ellyse Perry close behind in second place.

Chloe Tryon is up two places to 20th among batters and up 10 places to 48th among bowlers while Nadine de Klerk has moved from 59th to 52nd on the bowlers' list.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, which considers performances in the first two matches of Ireland tri-series also featuring Australia and Pakistan, Rebecca Stokell of Ireland has progressed seven places to 88th after scoring 22 against Australia.

Australia bowlers Nicola Carey (up three places to 52nd) and Ashleigh Gardner (up three places to 57th) gained, as have Darcie Brown and Alana King, who are joint-161st. (ANI)

