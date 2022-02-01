Karachi [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan women's team skipper Bismah Maroof has said the team's goal is to reach the semi-finals of the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Pakistan started the final phase of their preparations for the megaevent on Tuesday in Karachi with an extended training session.

Also Read | IPL 2022: I Like to Take Responsibility, Looking Forward to Lead Ahmedabad, Says Hardik Pandya.

Bismah Maroof urged the Pakistan team to push their limits to make history in New Zealand in a team huddle

"Many congratulations to everyone for making it to the national side for the World Cup. I am very excited to lead you in the World Cup, for which our goal is to reach the semi-finals. We need to believe in ourselves that we can achieve it. I have believe in every one of you that we can do it," said Bismah in a Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) blog.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood Faces More Humiliation After Manchester United Striker Gets Removed From FIFA 22 Game Following Arrest on Suspicion of Girlfriend Harriet Robson’s Rape and Assault.

Pakistan women's team are yet to make it to the semi-final round in a World Cup, and the upcoming tournament presents them an opportunity to make history. Pakistan start their campaign in Tauranga against India on March 5.

"We did not perform up to the mark last year. There were individual performances, but now it is due on us to perform up to the mark," said Bismah reflecting on the last year's performances.

"Let's do good things to make everyone proud of us. From today, your every move should reflect intensity and the goal towards which we are working. We have to support each other. The goal that we have set, it cannot be achieved alone. We are a team, and if we work towards it together, we will be able to achieve it," she added.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand in the wee hours of February 9.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Travelling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)