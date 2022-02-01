Mason Greenwood has been removed from EA Sports FIFA 22, the official simulation computer game for football. A database update of the game on all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 1 now has Greenwood removed from the Manchester United roster in offline modes. The striker had a 79 rating card before being removed from the game. But he can be traded still on the FUT 22 transfer market as his Ultimate Team item remains active, according to a report in Manchester Evening News. On Sunday, the football world was rocked when Harriet Robson, Mason Greenwood's girlfriend, accused the footballer of physical abuse and assault. She did so by sharing disturbing pictures of Greenwood's reported abuse on her. Mason Greenwood's Girlfriend Harriet Robson Physical Assault Row: Nike Suspend Deal With Manchester United Star

The England striker was later arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and has been questioned by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP), who now have an extended time period of interrogating him. He was later suspended by Manchester United from both training and playing matches until further notice. Greenwood was stripped off his sponsorship commitments, with Nike suspending ties with the English striker as the investigation goes on. Cadbury, who are one of Manchester United's sponsorship partners, would not feature Greenwood as part of any marketing or product in the future. Mason Greenwood Unfollowed by Manchester United Teammate Victor Lindelof After Accusations of Rape and Abuse by Girlfriend Harriet Robson

As a reaction to this incident, Greenwood's teammates, the likes of which included some top Manchester United players Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea, Paul Pogba among others unfollowed him on Instagram. But Manchester United's official Instagram account still seems to follow the striker at the time when this article was written. As of now, it seems that the world of football would not see Greenwood on the pitch for some time to come as he is in custody, being questioned for this reported horrific crime.

