Bristol, Jun 18 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team was 83 for one at tea after being forced to follow-on by England women on the third day of the one-off Test here on Friday.

Debutant Shafali Verma (55 batting) once again looked in great touch but other opener Smriti Mandhana (8) departed early.

Deepti Sharma (18 batting) was the other unbeaten batter at the crease.

Earlier, resuming at overnight score of 187 for 5, India were all out for 231 in their first innings, 165 runs short of England's first innings score of 396.

For India, all-rounder Deepti Sharma (29 not out) was the only lower-middle order batter to put up some fight as others were all dismissed cheaply.

From 167 for no loss, India lost eight wickets for 30 runs with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone getting 4 for 88.

Brief Scores:

Eng Women: 396/9 decl

Ind Women: 231 and 83 for 1 in 24.3 overs (Shafali Verma 55 not out; Katherine Brunt 1/21).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)