Harare [Zimbabwe], November 21 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan feels the warm-up game against Ireland has helped the side access the conditions here in Harare ahead of their opening match in ICC women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Buoyed by a comprehensive win over Ireland in the warm-up match, Pakistan enter the tournament with confidence.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens.

Pakistan will play the opening match of the nine-team tournament against Bangladesh at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday.

Stressing on the importance of starting well, Javeria Khan in a Pakistan Cricket Board release said, "Our match against Bangladesh is very important as it will set the tone of the tournament for us. As is the format, we will be carrying forward the points that we earn in the group stage, so this match is vital for us.

Also Read | Sergio Aguero Set To Retire Due to Heart Problem, Announcement To Be Made Next Week: Report.

"Every win uplifts the side and it was very good to see everyone contributing in the win against Ireland in the warm-up. This warm-up match helped us in accessing the conditions here and it provided us welcomed match practice," she added.

Pakistan, who are drawn in Group B, will then play Thailand Women, Zimbabwe Women and USA Women on November 23, 27 and 29

The top three teams from the two groups will qualify for the Super 6 stage, from where top three teams will join the five sides - four teams that secured qualification by finishing in top four on the ICC Women's Championship points table and event hosts New Zealand - for the event proper in March-April next year.

Pakistan squad: Javeria Khan (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)